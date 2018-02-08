Yield for Greece’s Seven-Year Bond Set at 3.5 Pct

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS — The yield of the seven-year bond sale launched by Greece on Thursday was set at 3.5 pct after the conclusion of the debt sale.

Investors made bids amounting to 6.5 billion euros for the bond issue, greatly oversubscribing the finance ministry’s target of 3.0 billion euros.

According to AP, Greece’s government wants to secure a full return to the markets this year for the first time since the country was bailed out by international rescue lenders in 2010. The country’s third successive bailout, funded by other eurozone countries, ends in August.

Greece proved that it can draw financing from the bond markets even under adverse conditions, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Thursday, following a meeting with European Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici in Athens.

“We proved today, when we accessed the markets, that we can draw new financing and also do so under less than ideal circumstances,” Tsakalotos said, noting that this happened despite the fact international markets have been facing turmoil the last few days.