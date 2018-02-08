0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2017.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November 2017 was 20.9% compared to the

upward revised 23.3% in November 2016 and the upward revised 20.9% in October 2017. The

number of employed in November 2017 amounted to 3,761,452 persons. The number of

unemployed amounted to 995,899 while the number of inactive to 3,242,383. The

corresponding figures for November 2012 to 2017 are presented in Table 1.

The number of employed persons increased by 94,071 persons compared with November

2016 (a 2.6% rate of increase) and decreased by 9,659 persons compared with October 2017 (a

0.3% rate of decrease).

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 119,363 persons compared with November

2016 (a 10.7% rate of decrease) and by 103 persons compared with October 2017 (negligible

change).

The number of inactive persons, i.e., persons that neither work nor look for a job, decreased

by 10,602 persons compared with November 2016 (a 0.3% rate of decrease) and increased by

7,062 persons compared with October 2017 (a 0.2% rate of increase).

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series, making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series.

As a result, several “observations” (that is a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflect a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

Users should also take into account that the first estimates of the most recent monthly unemployment rates are likely to be revised as they are produced with the collected and processed at the time of the press release survey data, which do not coincide with the finally collected and processed sample of the survey.

For that reason monthly estimates are revised when the final quarterly estimates are known.