Athens Newspapers Headlines

By ANA February 8, 2018

People read newspapers' front pages at a kiosk in Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)

ATHENS – The Thursday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

DIΜΟΚRΑΤΙΑ: The FBI gave the names of politicians

ΕTHΝΟS: Hands down the witness

ΕLEFTHEROS TYPOS: Political storm over the testimonies

ΕSΤΙΑ: Don’t rush Mr Tsipras

AVGHI: They are accepting the scandal, they are threatening Justice

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: Look who is talking about hoods?

KATHIMERINI: Gaps and grey zones in testimonies

RIZOSPASTIS: The big scandal of supporting the health sector

ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Dark deposits

ΤΟ PΟΝΤΙΚΙ: Tsipras’ confrontation with corruption at the edges

NAFTEMPORIKI: Commission: Commitment to reforms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *