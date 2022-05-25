18th Athens Digital Arts Festival Held at Kotzia Square

Arts

ATHENS – The 18th Athens Digital Arts Festival (ADAFis being held at Kotzia Square in central Athens on May 25-29.

The festival’s thematic title “FutuRetro, focuses on science fiction, retrofuturism and futurology, according to the organizers.

Works covering twelve key aspects of the digital arts are presented this year: video art, animation, interactive installations, virtual & augmented reality, games, digital image, web art, live performances, workshops, discussions, and even ADAF KIDS, a mini digital arts festival dedicated to children. In addition, this year the festival will also present a curated program in the ADAF MUSIC category.

Marking its third year as a hybrid festival, the online edition of the festival, ADAF ONLINE, will be launched in the fall of 2022.

The main exhibition is being held in the building complex where NotosHome department store was housed from 2003 through 2018 at Kotzia Square, opposite the Athens City municipal headquarters at Athinas Street, and is spread across 12,000 square meters of indoor space.

Furthermore, several installations and events will be held outdoors at the square during the duration of the festival.

For more information please refer to the ADAF’s official social media on Facebook @ADAFgreece, on Instagram at @adafgreece and on YouTube @ADAFgreece, and at ADAF’s website www.2022.adaf.gr.