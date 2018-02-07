Cash-Strapped Greece Sees Growth in Medical Cannabis

By Associated Press February 7, 2018

A visitor, right, is briefed by an employee about products containing cannabis at the 1st International Cannabis Expo, in Athens, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Greek government has announced that is set to propose changes to legislation covering the use and production of medicinal cannabis, which will allow the legal cultivation of industrial hemp. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says it’s fast-tracking plans to legalize growth of medical cannabis, arguing that growing interest from investors could help efforts to pull the country out of years of crisis.

Legislation to legalize cannabis production was submitted to parliament Wednesday and is due to be voted on later this month.

Greece allowed the use of medical cannabis products last year, but currently relies solely on imports until the legal framework for domestic growers was prepared. Government officials, presenting details of the bill, said they hoped domestic production and processing could attract investments worth 1.5 billion euros (1.85 billion) over three years.

According to the draft legislation, growers must be age 21 or over, have no drug-related convictions, and have more at least 1 acre of land available.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *