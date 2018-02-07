Athens Newspapers Headlines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The Wednesday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

DIΜΟΚRΑΤΙΑ: It stinks

ΕTHΝΟS: 1st memorandum, 2nd memorandum, 3rd memorandum – 23 billion euros for the drugs party

ΕSΤΙΑ: The status quo defences itself with a Novartis prescription

AVGHI: Panic over the kickbacks

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKON: Files, suitcases and hot kickbacks

KATHIMERINI: Three secret witnesses set the fire

RΙΖΟSPΑSTIS: All dangerous plannings in the region are accelerated

KONTRA NEWS: Kickbacks in suitcases at Maximos Mansion

NAFTEMPORIKI: 4.5 trillion dollars the cost of the first one