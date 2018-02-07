Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Wednesday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
DIΜΟΚRΑΤΙΑ: It stinks
ΕTHΝΟS: 1st memorandum, 2nd memorandum, 3rd memorandum – 23 billion euros for the drugs party
ΕSΤΙΑ: The status quo defences itself with a Novartis prescription
AVGHI: Panic over the kickbacks
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKON: Files, suitcases and hot kickbacks
KATHIMERINI: Three secret witnesses set the fire
RΙΖΟSPΑSTIS: All dangerous plannings in the region are accelerated
KONTRA NEWS: Kickbacks in suitcases at Maximos Mansion
NAFTEMPORIKI: 4.5 trillion dollars the cost of the first one