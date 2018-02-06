Final Settlement of the Mytilineos Claim Against the Serbian Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The final settlement of the $40 million compensation that derived from the issued award by the International Arbitral Tribunal on RTB-BOR, was signed today by the MYTILINEOS representative and the Serbian government, specifically the Minister of Economy, Mr. Goran Knežević, and the Minister of Mining and Energy, Mr. Aleksandar Antić.

The Serbian government has proposed and MYTILINEOS has accepted, that the compensation is to be paid in four quarterly installments interest -free, the latter in December 2018.

In this way, the two parties have finally solved a 15-year issue and created all the prerequisites for MYTILINEOS investments to return shortly to the Serbian market.