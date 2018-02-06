Holy Cross Greek Afternoon School Celebrates the Three Hierarchs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHITESTONE – The Holy Cross Greek Afternoon School celebrated the Three Hierarchs on Sunday, Feb. 4 immediately following the Divine Liturgy at Holy Cross Church in Whitestone, NY. The students read essays and recited poems in honor of the Holy Church Fathers- St. Basil the Great, St. Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom, and the Greek Letters. They also sang the hymn of the feast day of the Three Hierarchs which is celebrated every year on January 30.

Among those present were presiding priest of the community Fr. Dionysios Anagnostopoulos, the Greek Afternoon School Principal Christina Makridis, teachers- Effie Lambadaridou, Katerina Koutsoupaki, Peggy Simakou, Maria Haralambou, Kostas Christoforatos, Kalliopi Xanthopoulo, Elli Ziogka, the parents, grandparents, and community members.