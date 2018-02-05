Athens Top European Conference Destination

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Athens emerged as a top European destination in terms of hospitality and conference organisation within the context of Conventa and Meetings Star 2018 held by Kongres Magazine.

The event, hosted in Ljubljana, Slovenia, records and evaluates hotels and conference centers of major European cities. Athens has earned the “Certificate of Excellence” confirming its placement in the top destinations that can successfully host major conferences.

“The great momentum that conference tourism has shown in recent years is not accidental. Through the Conference and Visitors’ Center of the City of Athens (ACVB), a concerted effort is being made to bring together tourism professionals in Athens with representatives from the international travel agency, tour operators, journalists and travel bloggers,” Alex Galinos, head of the Athens Tourism Development and Promotion Company, said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.