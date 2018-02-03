Greek-American Stories: Neighborly Wishes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yiannis entered Dixon’s looking slightly downcast. When asked why the long face, he responded that last week was St John, his name day and no one telephoned or gavemuch notice. Dimos objected, saying, “you came to my diner early enough, announcing it was your name day. Didn’t I treat you to coffee and a slice of blueberry pie?”

Blinking, Yiannis acknowledged the gesture with a firm nod. Gazing around, his glance settled on John and asked him, “I suppose you got plenty good wishes?” Smiling, John told him, “As a matter of fact, none!”Nodding disapprovingly, Yiannis said, “Huh! I guess name days don’t count anymore here. Doesn’t it bother you, John, that no one gave notice on your name day?” “Not a bit!” responded John, cheerfully. “Why is that?” Yiannis inquired.“Maybe,” began John. “…it’s because it isn’t really my name day.”

“Awww, you’re just trying to pretend you don’t care. I bet you’re really displeased about it.” Still smiling, John told him, “Not at all, Yiannis. You see, my name isn’t really ‘John’. That’s the name the immigration officials gave me when they asked me my name.” All heads turned toward John, waiting for the explanation that was forthcoming.“When I arrived in this country, the official asked me my name. I told him, ‘Yordanis’. He said, ‘What?’ I repeated it. He wrote down John and explained that it was the translation of Yordanis in this country. I didn’t understand.What else could I do? I spoke no English to argue with him.”Yiannis looked curiously, “You must have a name day. Everyone does.” Dimos informed him, “I don’t. At least, I’ve never heard of St. Demostenes. But, I have a birthday. That’s enough!”“Huh!” Huh-ed Yiannis. “I celebrate both. Why not!” George, stirring his coffee with vigor, told Yiannis, “Maybe, in your case, not remembering your name day,the general public is trying to tell you something.” Scowling, Yiannis asked, “Like what?” George shrugged, “I’m not going to touch that. You’ve got to figure it out for yourself.” Ignoring him, Yiannis told him, “I don’t expect the general public to remember my name day, George, just a few relations and my friends. I keep count.” Dimos asked, “Did Areti and Barbara remember your name day?”Perking up, Yiannis replied, “Of course! They always remember. Areti made my favorite sweet – Galaktomboureko, pouring extra syrup over it. Barbara bought me a pair of gloves. In this weather I could sure use them. The twins are too young, yet.”Then, he added, “Even my neighbor remembered it.” Kipreos, surprised and recalling his grumpy neighbor, asked, “Your neighbor? The one you borrow his newspaper from, read it and put it back under his door?”

Dimos added, “Your neighbor? The one who speaks little English?” Yiannis nodded, confidently.A bit dubious, Dimos asked how the neighbor had remembered his name day when he wasn’t Greek and wouldn’t know it was an eventcelebrated. “I explained it to him, that’s how.”

John, squinting, said, “You – told that neighbor it was your name day?”Yiannis nodded, enthusiastically. “Why not? I explained that we Greeks celebrate name days just like some people celebrate birthdays. My name is Yiannis, I told him. And, today people offer good wishes and, sometimes, gifts to those celebrating.He looked at me trying to understand.I stood there in the hallway waiting for his reaction. Then, he shook his head and told me, ‘Oh, Isee! I understand da peeple call you names.I no wait for name day, ok?becus’- that’s the way he talks –‘I call you names, too, everyday!’ “Lifting his head in pride, Yiannis said, “Hear that?” Dawning expressions were exchanged between them as it was unanimously decided that no one remark further.Seeing Yiannis pleased at his neighbor’s having made his point,in the best way he could, Yiannis, then, accepted sincere good wishes from each of them, as Kipreos pushed the donut plate closer, pointing, especially, tothe sprinkled one.