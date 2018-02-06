Obituaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANAGNOSTOPOULOS, DR. CONSTANTINE E.

BOSTON, MA (from The Boston Globe,published on Jan. 28) – Dr. Constantine E. Anagnostopoulos November 1, 1922 – January 20, 1018 Dr. Anagnostopoulos passed away peacefuly at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan at age 95, after a brief illness. His beloved wife, Malika Sesi, was at his bedside. “Costas” was born in 1922 in Greece and spent some time in his early teens in what is now Tanzania, East Africa. Returning to Greece, he enrolled in a Greek-American high school in Athens. When Italy attacked Greece in 1940, he volunteered and spent six years with the British and Greek military forces fighting in Greece and North Africa. Returning to Greece, he joined the intelligence and sabotage section of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), an arm of British Intelligence. At the end of World War II, he immigrated to the United States and received a B.S. degree from Brown University and a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Harvard University. He was also a graduate of the Executive Program in Business Administration at Columbia University. After graduation, he joined Monsanto Company as a chemist, advanced to Research Director, General Manager of four divisions, and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monsanto Europe, Africa and Middle East. He retired from Monsanto in 1987 as a Corporate Officer and Vice Chairman of Corporate Development and Growth. He immediately started his second career as Managing Director of Gateway Ventures, a venture capital company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, specializing in biotechnology companies. During his fifteen years with the company, he helped start nine biotechnology companies including Genzyme Corporation and DYAX. Costas, known as Dr. A., was the author of papers on technological entrepreneurship and corporate venture capital, and developed over twenty patents in organic and polymer chemistry while at Monsanto. He served on the Presidential Council on Innovation, the Industrial Research Institute, the National Inventors Council, and the European Government Business Council. As hobbies, he enjoyed watercolor painting and writing poetry. He authored two books, one on his experience as a spy in Greece during the war and, the other, his autobiography. Costas was a loving father and grandfather, a loyal friend, mentor and advisor, a debonair gentleman with an encyclopedic mind, a true romantic and an eternal optimist. Costas resided in Bloomfield Hills with his beloved wife, Malika, and spent winters in Naples, Florida. He is also survived by his only son, Paul, and his wife, Cynthia, of Boston and two grandchildren, Lucas and Rose. A private funeral is planned for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made made to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation/Heart Department, 3711 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073.

ANAGNOSTOU, MARY E.

WILMINGTON, DE (from The News Journal,published on Jan. 24)– After a brief, but swift illness, Mary Anagnostou passed peacefully to sleep on January 19, 2018, at her home in Wilmington, Delaware surrounded by her family and pets. Mary was born in 1933 in the Pocono Mountains in the town of Lehighton, Pennsylvania to George and Anna Kobal. In the summer of 1951, Mary met a dark, handsome man visiting from Greece. Although they knew little about each other and had nothing in common, God drew them together, and they married that September. From this time, Mary’s life story must be told with Pete’s. They built a loving home in Wilmington, Delaware where they raised their two daughters. For over 25 years, they owned and operated the Lehigh Sub Shop, a small but memorable business in Newport and Stanton. For 60 years, Mary and Pete experienced laughter and tears, struggles and success, and were devoted to each other. Upon retiring from Lehigh Sub Shop, Mary reinvented herself. She began a career at Head Start in Stanton where she taught, embraced, and loved hundreds of children during her 15 years of service. Pete would often join her in the classroom, reading and telling stories to the children. Mary was a giver. She gave to her family, to her husband’s family, to her friends, to her community, and to her students. Mary was not a joiner, but where she belonged, she gave entirely of herself. Mary and Pete were very involved in both their community and they belonged to a variety of organizations in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Wilmington. Mary and Pete were often found helping at the Church and at the annual Greek Festival. Mary and Pete took frequent trips to both Mary’s hometown in Lehighton and Pete’s hometown in Chios, Greece. After Pete’s passing Mary preferred to spend her days close to home with her daughters and their pets. In December, Mary celebrated her 84th birthday at her annual “Bloody Mary Sunday Brunch” with her adopted daughters, and spent the holidays visiting her family in the Poconos, not realizing it would be her last trip over the river and through the woods. Mary often said she went from her parents’ arms to her husband’s arms, to her children’s arms and finally to God’s embrace. Mary will be joining her husband, her parents, and many other loved ones. Mary is leaving behind her daughters Anthoula and Anamaria; her four beloved pets Boo, Stoney, Freida, and Anya; her goddaughter Virginia Karablacas; her sisters Anna Szoke, Betty Kripper, Rose Kraus, and Sandy Schaeffer, and her brother Charles Kobal; and her many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. Mary’s sudden passing will be a shock to many of her friends to whom she will be remembered as vibrant, energetic, and loving. And when you smell the scent of roses, you will know Mary is with you. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806. Friends may visit between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, or Senior Dog Haven & Hospice, P.O. Box 1441, Wilmington, DE 19804. For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.

GAGIANAS, GEORGE T.

CROWN POINT, IN (from the Northwest Indiana Times, published on Jan. 25) – George T. Gagianas, age 79, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the University of Chicago. George is survived by his wife, Toula of 54 years; two children: Alexander (Niki) Gagianas of Crown Point and Theodora (Efthimios) Adams of Dyer; four granddaughters: Dimitra and Dr. Konstantina Adams and Chrysovalandou and PanagiotaGagianas; sister, Evangelia (the late Athanasios) Tsiongas; many nieces and nephews, friends and family locally, Pennsylvania and Greece. George was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He retired from U.S. Steel with over 20 years of service. George owned and operated his own plastering and painting company that he took great pride in. His passion and love were his family, and most importantly his 4 beautiful granddaughters. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Geisen Funeral& Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Helping Hands Food Pantry at the church. View directions and sign George’s online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.

KARABATOS, GEORGIA

BETHLEHEM, PA (fromthe Morning Call,published on Jan. 23) – Georgia Karabatos, 72 of Bally died on January 21, 2018. She was the wife of the late George P. Karabatos. Georgia was born in Kalamata, Greece on February 7, 1945 daughter of the late Antonios and Aggeliki (Penesi) Tsopanakis. She worked as an examiner for Great American Knitting. Georgia is survived by her sons Steve and his wife Becky of Bally, Peter and his wife Becky of San Francisco, CA; brother Kostas of Athens, Greece and Iannias of New York, NY and sister Adonia of Athens, Greece; 3 step-grandchildren and 13 step-great grandchildren. Predeceased by brother Nikos and sister Eleni. Service: Viewing on Thursday, January 25th from 10-11AM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Funeral arrangements by John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. Contributions: To St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Bethlehem.

TZERANAKIS, STYLIANOS

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (from the Salt Lake Tribune published on Jan. 17) – Steve Stylianos Tzeranakis 1945-2018. Steve Stylianos Tzeranakis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 13, 2018 at the age of 72. Steve was born April 24, 1945 to Steve E. and Amalia Tzeiranakis in Drapano, Crete, Greece. He was the second of five children. Steve came to America aboard the Queen Elizabeth when he was 10 years old, entering the port of New York in 1955. Tears were brought to his eyes upon seeing the Statue of Liberty. He did not speak English when he arrived to the United States. Through hard work, he learned English and graduated in 1963 from Bingham High School in Copperton, Utah. On January 23, 1964, Steve enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he fought on the front lines in the Vietnam War. He earned the rank of Corporal and proudly served the United States for three years. Steve was honorably discharged on January 22, 1967. Upon his return, Steve went back to school on the GI Bill and learned the trade of an auto mechanic. Cars were his passion. In 1968, Steve traveled to Crete, Greece where he met and married his wife Stacy Stefanakis on July 22, 1968. They returned to Utah where they had three children and made their home. Steve worked at Kennecott Copper Mine as a mechanic repairing large “gang” machinery while perfecting the trade. In 2000, Steve proudly became a United States citizen. Steve persevered through many of his life’s challenges with dignity and grace. He never complained of the hand that was dealt to him. He made the best of every moment in his life. Steve’s infectious smile and gentle demeanor, his honesty and integrity, and his good-hearted nature and genuine love for all created many lasting friendships along the way. He had an impact on everyone who crossed his path and he will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on through all who have come to know him. Steve had an unwavering faith in God that was exemplified in the humble and loving way he lived his life. Steve’s children and grandchildren were the absolute light of his life and he was immensely proud of each of them. Steve is survived by his daughters, Emily (Chris) Mantas, Liberty (Mike) Katzourakis, son Steve S. (Maria) Tzeranakis, nine grandchildren, Demetria Margaretis, Stavro J. Sargetakis, Kaliope Sargetakis, Eleni Katzourakis, George Katzourakis, Steve Katzourakis, Anastasia Katzourakis, Katerina Mantas, and Ana Mantas, sister Klea (Gerard) Gallegos, many nieces and nephews, and godson Ted Kogianes. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Maria, Mary, and George. The family would like to thank the many doctors, health care providers, caseworkers, and caregivers that cared for Steve. You all had an immeasurable impact on Steve’s life. The family is forever grateful to each and every one of you. Friends may call Thursday, January 18, 2018, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 South 300 West from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Deseret Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steve’s memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Aionia H Mnhmh.

XIDIAS, PARASKEVI

MUNSTER, IN (from the Northwest Indiana Times, published on Jan. 25) – Paraskevi Xidias born in 1923 in Chios, Greece and passed away on Tuesday January 23, 2018 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pantelis Xidias; her parents Nikolas and KaliopiFitusis; her brothers: John, Jim and FotiosFitousis. She is survived by her children: Klio (Sideris) Kostala, Maria (Hlias) Tzanavaras, Angelo P (Roula) Xidias, Angelo G (Mary) Xidias, Nick (Mickey) Xidias, Effie (Jim) Tsoraides, George (Melissa) Xidias; and by her brother George (Angie) Fitousis. Paraskevi also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 26 2018 at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Avenue in Hammond, Indiana. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. David Bissias officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Burns-Kish Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.burnskish.com.