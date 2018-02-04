This Week in Greek History, Feb. 3 to Feb. 10

0 SHARES Share Tweet

February 3: On this day in 1830, the Great Powers of the day (Britain, France, and Russia) signed the London Protocol of 1830. The protocol established Greece as an independent, sovereign state and amended the previous protocol of 1829.

Originally following the victorious Greek War of Independence, Greece was to become an autonomous Ottoman suzerainty led by a hereditary Christian prince to be selected by the Great Powers. That was completely unacceptable to Greek Governor Ioannis Kapodistrias. He used the Russian victory in the Russo-Turkish War of 1828-1829 to bolster his claims and leverage to renegotiate the protocol.

After using his diplomatic guile and working all of his contacts from his time in the tsar of Russia’s court, the Great Powers agreed on a new London protocol in 1830. The new Greek state was to be fully independent from the Ottoman Empire, a monarchy, and furthermore the Great Powers were to select that monarch. The Great Powers selected Leopold of Saxe-Coburg to be the monarch of Greece but he rejected the offer and eventually went on to become the King of Belgium. Greece would be thrown into turmoil when Governor Kapodistrias was assassinated by political rivals in Nafplio in October 1831.

Following the disastrous succession in the governorship by his younger brother Augustinos Kapodistrias, in 1832 the Great Powers selected 17-year-old Otto of Bavaria to become the first King of Greece.

February 5: On this day in 1919, Greek economist and politician, Andreas Papandreou was born on the island of Chios, to Sofia Mineyko and prominent liberal politician Georgios Papandreou. Andreas Papandreou attended Athens College for his primary schooling and the National and Kapodistrian University for his higher level education. He only attended for two years, 1937 and 1938, before he was arrested by the Metaxas dictatorship for allegedly holding views of Trotskyism. Georgios intervened and Andreas allowed to go to the United States. There he attended Harvard University, earning a PhD degree in economics in 1943.

After serving as a lecturer and associate professor at Harvard University, University of Minnesota, Northwestern University and UC Berkeley among other institutions, Papandreou returned to Greece at the invitation of conservative Prime Minister Constantine Karamanlis. He headed an economic development research program and became an advisor to the Bank of Greece. When his father became Prime Minister in 1963, Papandreou became his chief economic advisor. He renounced his American citizenship and was elected as an MP from the Center Union party in 1964. Three years later the military junta regime would rule Greece from 1967-1974. During that time his father died, Papandreou was imprisoned, and was then released on the condition that he leave the country. He did so, going to Sweden with his family lecturing at the University of Stockholm then touring the world advocating for the return of democracy to Greece. He formed an anti-dictatorship organization known as (PAK) or the Panhellenic Liberation Movement. She the era of Metapolitefsi came and democracy was restored, Papandreou returned to Greece with his family and created a new radical party comprised chiefly of his former allies at PAK. The new party was called PASOK (Panhellenic Socialist Movement). In the first elections following the end of the dictatorship PASOK garnered only 13.5% of the popular vote. By the end of the 1970s though PASOK had become a bona fide challenger to Prime Minister Karamanlis’s New Democracy party becoming the leading party in opposition in 1977.

In the Greek legislative elections of 1981, PASOK won a historic and landslide victory over New Democracy. Papandreou’s PASOK won 48.07% of the popular vote and gained 79 seats in parliament. Andreas Papandreou became Greece’s first socialist Prime Minister. His campaign’s slogan was “allagi” or “change” as he sought to give “Greece to the Greeks,” He won largely on Euroscepticism and anti-Americanism despite his overtly American background. As prime minister, he backtracked on most of his campaign promises and became more conventional in government.

Papandreou’s PASOK government set about to pass sweeping reforms and introduced the concept of a Greek welfare state. He expanded welfare, created the National Health System, elevated the status of women in society, made divorce easier to obtain, equal pay for equal work between genders and abolished tenure in universities. Controversially to conservatives, Papandreou also created the civil marriage procedure which enabled Greeks to not get married through the church for the first time. According to a poll done in 2007 in center-right newspaper Kathimerini, the first four years of Papandreou’s government following Metapolitefsi were the best government that Greece ever had. Starting in the mid-1980s rampant charges of corruption, embezzlement and money laundering hampered the Papandreou government. He lost the legislative elections in 1989-90 and Konstantinos Mitsotakis of New Democracy became Prime Minister. In 1993 Papandreou again to the shock of the Greek political world became Prime Minister and he held office until January 17, 1996, when he retired due to poor health.

On June 23, 1996 Andreas Papandreou passed away at age 77 in Athens. Due to his “contract with the people” and his willingness to expand the state to help lift Greeks into higher income brackets he was simply, and affectionately known as “Andreas.” Papandreou is a polarizing figure in Greek society. While many laud his social reforms of secularism and gender equality platform, many blame his successive governments for creating a toxic welfare state that changed the fundamental mentality of Greeks to encourage them to live beyond their means. The ramifications of which are still felt today in the eighth year of the Greek government-debt crisis.

Papandreou’s funeral was attended by hundreds of thousands of people and millions poured into the street to bid farewell to their Andreas. Papandreou’s son, George, became prime minister of Greece from 2009 to 2011 as leader of PASOK.