Going on in Our Community

FEBRUARY 3

OAKLAND, CA – Pan Arcadian Federation of America, The Arcadians of Oakland Skopi Chapter #85 hold the 72nd Annual Macaronada Chicken Dinner & Apokriatiko Glendi on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Ascension Community Center, 4700 Lincoln Avenue in Oakland. Cocktails: 5:30 PM, Dinner: 7 PM, Music and dancing: 9:30 PM. Donation: Adults (21 and over)- $55, Young Adults and children (under 21)- $30. Tickets by reservation only. Silent auction proceeds to benefit non-profit charities. More information is available by phone: 510-301-5929 or email: dfakaros@aol.com.

FEBRUARY 8

SARASOTA, FL – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church Festival, the 34th Annual Glendi 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. Hours: Thursday, Feb. 8, Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10, 11AM-9PM and Sunday, Feb. 11, 12 Noon- 8PM. Admission on Thursday is free. Voluntary donations benefit Mother Helping Mothers, supporting families in need. Three-day pass for Friday through Sunday is only $4. Kids under 12 are admitted for free. Raffle Grand Prize- choice of Mercedes-Benz C300 or GLC300 or $30,000 cash. Only 1,500 raffle tickets available. More information and raffle tickets are available online at www.stbarbarafestival.org or by phone: 941-355-2616.

FEBRUARY 9-11

PEORIA, AZ – St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church’s 32nd Annual Peoria Greekfest, 7950 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Peoria, takes place Feb. 9-11with delicious traditional Greek cuisine, live music, folk dancing, shopping, children’s activities, and more. Admission is $3 for adults, Children and active military are free. Credit and debit cards accepted. Visit our Facebook page- Peoria Greekfest or our website www.peoriagreekfest.com for 2-for-1 coupons. Hours: Friday: Feb. 9, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Feb.10, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 11, Noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 623-486-8665.

FEBRUARY 10

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Association and Somerset Hall Press invite you to a special Valentine’s Day program premiering a staged New York reading of Nightfall Hotel: a Surrealist Romeo and Juliet. Written by Greece’s acclaimed, best-selling avant-garde poet, Nanos Valaoritis, the drama features a new translation by poet Vassiliki Rapti. This riveting play draws the audience into an intimate encounter with a couple in a locked room. Actors Eleni Tzatimakis and Peter Botteas perform. Also in the spirit of romance, love poems from Lili Bita’s acclaimed FleshFire will be read. Botteas and Rapti will present poetry from her Avaton and Transitorium. Somerset Hall publisher Dean Papademetriou will host. Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-8 PM, Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street in Manhattan. $10.00 includes admission and a drink.

BROOKLINE, MA – On Saturday, Feb. 10 violinist Beth Bahia Cohen, laouto player Vasillis Kostas, and world percussionist Giorgos Lernis lead the participants on a musical journey through the sounds of Greece and Cyprus. The event takes place at Hellenic College Holy Cross, 50 Goddard Ave. in Brookline, 1-3 PM. Seating is limited. Advanced registration required. Registration closes February 9 at 12 PM. This event is part of the fifth Boston Byzantine Music Festival, a program of the Mary Jaharis Center for Byzantine Art and Culture.

YONKERS, NY – Wine in the Winter Event at the Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 15 Leroy Avenue in Yonkers, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 10, 6-10 PM in the Church Hall. Parishioners, family, and friends are invited to join us for wine, fun, and friendship. The event includes wine tastings, mezedes, sparkling cider, and sweets. All ages and kids are welcome! $30 Adults, $10 Kids. For more information contact Helen Koulikourdis: eleni917@aol.com or call: 914- 963-3638.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Nick the Greek – A One Woman Show by Angeliki Giannakopoulos, directed by May Chaffee, at the Waco Theater Center, 5144 Lankershim Blvd in West Hollywood, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 PM, reception to follow. More information is available online at www.itsmyseat.com.

FEBRUARY 11

JUSTICE, IL – Apokreatiko Glendi at Holy Cross Church, 7560 Archer Rd. in Justice, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 PM. Theme: “Beauty & the Beast” Adults $35, Kids (12 & under) $15 RSVP by Feb 7: 708-594-2040.

FEBRUARY 16-18

LECANTO, FL – Greek Festival Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy, Lecanto, Florida Feb. 16-18 Festival Hours: Friday and Saturday,11 AM-8 PM, and Sunday 11 AM-5 PM. Enjoy authentic Greek food, music and dancing, wonderful Greek Bakery items, incredible food platters to dine in or to take home, jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts, religious items and of course Gyro and Souvlaki in our outdoor booth. Stop by YiaYia’s Kitchen and take a package (or two) home for dinner next week. Join in and learn a Greek Dance or two. Many groups will be performing throughout the weekend to the beautiful melodies of our band. The Byzantine Sanctuary will be built on our grounds over the next few months. Thanks to your support over the years and with God’s help, next year you will have the opportunity to tour our wonderful new Church. Plan now to be here for an experience you will never encounter elsewhere. More information is available by phone: 352-527-0766 or online at: www.stmichaelgoc.org/festival.html.

FORT MYERS, FL – The 43rd Annual Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Festival, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers, takes place Feb. 16-18. Hours: Friday and Saturday 11 AM-11 PM, and Sunday 11 AM-7 PM. Free parking and free shuttle from Redeemer Church. Adults $5 for the entire 3-day weekend. Children under 12 years old are free. No pets allowed except trained service dogs. Enjoy authentic Greek food and wine, music, dancing, and share the beauty of our Greek Orthodox Faith. Find your kefi! Joy for life! More information is available by phone: 239-481-2099 and online at: http://greekfestfortmyers.com.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – The 25th Annual Port Charlotte Greek Fest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd. in Port Charlotte, FL. Festival hours: Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 AM-9 PM and Sunday, Feb. 18, 12 noon-6 PM. Admission: $3 Donation, good all weekend. More information is available online at www.greekfestportcharlotte.com and by phone: 941-629-3888.

FEBRUARY 17

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL – The Meadows Club, 2950 Golf Rd. in Rolling Meadows, proudly presents Natassa Theodoridou and Giorgos Papadopoulos for a very special live concert event on Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 PM. Natassa will be performing favorite songs from such albums as Defteri Agapi and Tha Miliso Me T’Asteria. The Meadows Club welcomes everyone to enjoy these exciting musicians for a great night of entertainment. Tickets start at $85. For tickets and more information, call Nikos 630-234-2183 or Fani 630-205-1403.

FEBRUARY 17-19

WINTER HAVEN, FL – St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church Festival, 1030 Bradbury Road in Winter Haven, takes place Feb. 17-19. Hours: Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18, 11 AM-9 PM, and Monday, Feb. 19, 11 AM-6 PM. Free parking. $2 Admission donation for all three days. Children under 12 get in free. Enjoy a taste of Greece with delicious food and pastry, live music and dancing, church tours, Greek grocery store, and crafters and vendors. More information is available by phone: 863-299-4532 or on the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church of Winter Haven Facebook page.

FEBRUARY 24

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University invites you to the Bouquets to Icons Exhibit and Reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 PM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 10 Mill Road in New Rochelle. Join us for an evening where floral designers will present an array of arrangements inspired by beautiful icons. In creating their arrangements, these designers pay tribute to and draw their inspiration from these icons. The icons will be displayed along with their floral arrangements and then will be raffled at the end of the evening. $100 per person/$75 per student. After February 16: $125 per person/$100 per student. Registration opens in January. Register at fordham.edu/orthodoxy Further information email: infobouquetstoicons@gmail.com or call Natalie at 203-857-1670.