The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called for “self-restraint and calmness” in dealing with the “crucial and sensitive” issue of FYROM’s name, in a press release issued on Friday.

“The Ecumenical Patriarchate, as the Mother Church of all Orthodox Churches of the Balkans, on the occasion of the discussion on the name issue of FYROM, appeals to all parties concerned for calmness and self-restraint in order to address the crucial and sensitive issue peacefully and wisely,” he said.