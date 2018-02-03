Tourist Arrivals From Belgium Hit Decade High in 2017, Says Minister

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRUSSELS – Arrivals of Belgian tourists to Greece exceeded 509,000 for the first time in 2017, reaching a decade high, Tourist Minister Eleni Kountoura said on Friday, during her meetings with heads of tourist groups in Brussels, where Greece is participating in the tourist exhibition “Salon De Vacances 2018”.

Kountoura, who is promoting the country to Belgian travellers, also said pre-bookings for 2018 show a further increase. Greece is the second preferred summer tourist destination for Belgians.