OECD: Greeks Lead European Countries in Average Hours Worked Annually

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The average Greek works 2,035 hours annually, placing Greece at the top of all European countries, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) annual statistics on average annual hours worked.

The report, which comes out annually, provides averages for 35 Western countries, including the United States (1,783 hours annually) and Germans (1,363 hours), who came first in productivity. The most recent data is from 2016.

OECD includes in its analysis regular work hours of full-time, part-time and part-year workers, paid and unpaid overtime, and hours worked in additional jobs, and excludes time not worked for several reasons including holidays, illness and paternal leave.

The organisation also gave data for part-time workers. According to the data, the countries with the highest percentage of part-time work is Holland (37.7%), Switzerland (27%) and Australia (25.9%). In Greece, part-time employment accounts for 11% of the work force. In terms of self-employment, Greece came second (34.1%), after Colombia (51.3%).