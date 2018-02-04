Greek-Canadian Chef Peter Minaki at St. Sophia Philoptochos Event in LA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Saint Sophia Philoptochos Society in Los Angeles introduced An Epicurean Journey with Friends: A Night in Thessaloniki with Chef Peter Minaki for their winter fundraiser on Jan. 27 with over 300 in attendance. Acclaimed Chef Minaki made his Los Angeles debut at the event which was held at Saint Sophia Cathedral.

Showcasing the sophisticated flavors of contemporary Greek cuisine, the 4-course dinner was expertly paired with Wines of Greece’s fine Greek wines. Three hundred guests enjoyed the evening’s festivities including a Greek Marketplace, silent auction, olive oil tasting of Greece’s finest exports: Yannis Greek Olive Grove, Pylos Poems, and Tagaras Hellenic Gastronomia, live auction and no-host bar. The event was co-chaired by Mary Kay-Demetriou and Alexia Haidos Itzigsohn.

Chef Minaki is known for his Greek Supper Club signature events and popular blog Kalofagas. He has authored several cookbooks including The Everything Mediterranean Cookbook and is considered one of Canada’s premier Greek food and wine experts.

His recipes offer traditional and modern day interpretations of Mediterranean cooking and reflect his eclectic travel experiences. Drawing on inspiration from Thessaloniki’s vibrant and multi-ethnic district of Ladadika, Minaki prepared a feast showcasing the flavors and fusions defining contemporary Greek cuisine. Highlights included: hand-passed grilled octopus souklavi, lamb riblets with tzatziki sauce, swiss chard dolmades with avgolemono sauce, braised short ribs with smoked eggplant puree, and butternut squash pastitsio.

The Saint Sophia Philoptochos Society gave many thanks to John Kopatsis and his outstanding crew and to their hardworking committee members including: Angela Ananias, Anna Aronis, Christina Vlachos-Peratsakis, Constance Manders, Costa Bargeliotes, Dina Demetrius, Dinah Wellington, Donna Mellos, Dorothea Ales, Dorothy Spirus, Jacquelyn Myers, Jan Pastras, Jayne Poullos, Jeanne Boukidis, Jeannine Hanna, Joanna Topetzes, Judie Christopoulos, Karen Sarames, Katherine Manolopoulos, Kosta Spirus, Liane Hall, Linda Koulisis, Maria Toczek, Marianna Politis, Mary Gallanis, Mary Tassop, Olga Jordan, Rosalie Turner, Tina Callas, Tonifaye Palomares-Chassman, Toula Kalatzis, and Vida Nahmouli.

This was a party with a purpose with all proceeds benefitting the Saint Sophia Philoptochos Society or “friends of the poor,” providing charitable, benevolent and philanthropic outreach to those in need.