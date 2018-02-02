The National Herald Educator of the Year Demosthenes Triantafillou (Video) By Demetris Tsakas February 2, 2018 Fr. Christos Pappas, Educator of the Year Demosthenes Triantafillou, and TNH Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris. Photo by Costas Bej To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News US Stocks Swoon, Sending Dow Jones Down More Than 650 PointsPresentation of the Lord Celebrated by Messinian Association in BrooklynEleni Kounalakis in the Lead for Lt. Gov. of California Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *