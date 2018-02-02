Eleni Kounalakis in the Lead for Lt. Gov. of California

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – In the race for Lieutenant Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis’ campaign is leading the pack of candidates and continues to gain momentum.

Politico magazine on Feb. 1 noted the lead, “Lieutenant governor candidate Eleni Kounalakis, who announced her candidacy in April 2017, has raised over $2.4 million for her campaign… and starts 2018 with $1.9 million cash on hand, ‘more than any other candidate in the race,’ her campaign reported Wednesday [Jan. 31].”

“We’ve raised $2.4 million since we started our campaign, more than any other person in this race, and more organizations and leaders are joining Senator Kamala Harris, California Federation of Teachers, EMILY’s List, Equality California, ten members of Congress and eight mayors in support of this campaign,” Kate Maeder, Campaign Manager, said in an email to supporters.

A former Ambassador to Hungary, Kounalakis commented on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address in an email to supporters, “Despite his calls to unify America, I couldn’t help but think of the divisiveness Trump has brought upon our country. As usual, he used his platform and inflammatory rhetoric to attack immigrants, just to appeal to the most extreme members of his base. And throughout his speech, no one could forget the countless policies his administration pushed forward this year that have threatened our most vulnerable communities — from ending DACA and passing his disastrous tax plan, to attacking healthcare and a woman’s access to reproductive care.

“But what Trump has done is energized women throughout the country to step up and run for office. These women, including me, are standing up against the racism and misogyny coming out of the White House.

“In California, we are seeing women across the state leading the resistance, and standing up for what is right. That’s exactly why I’m running to be California’s next Lt. Governor.”

Kounalakis also said in an email from Jan. 6, “In 2018, I am hopeful for what we can accomplish together when we keep standing for justice, fighting for our progressive values and using our voices for change. I’ll admit, the challenges brought on by the Trump Administration in 2017 felt enormous at times, but we faced them together with incredible courage and resolve.”

She noted that, “More women than ever before are running for office. The collective silence on workplace sexual harassment was broken by brave women who decided enough is enough. 2018 is going to bring even more women-led change to every industry.

“Let’s resolve to hit the ground running in 2018 and choose hope – and not fear or apathy. Inspiration, not defeat. We have a lot to work to do and that work begins now.”

“For every courageous silence breaker who spoke up against workplace sexual harassment, I hope you know we have your back in 2018,” Kounalakis said, adding that she signed the open letter “calling out sexual harassment in national security and why I will do the same in Sacramento.”

Kounalakis said, “It’s time for every workplace from the nation’s Capitol in DC to our state Capitol in Sacramento to take notice. As the most qualified woman running for Lt. Governor, you can bet I will be doing everything I can to increase whistleblower protections in Sacramento to ensure a safe and equitable environment in our state Capitol.”

She noted that those hoping to get started on this issue “don’t have to wait until Election Day,” and invited everyone to support “Sacramento’s leading organization at the forefront of ending workplace sexual harassment: We Said Enough” which “sparked a national conversation to end workplace sexual harassment in every Capitol and I hope you will join me in standing with them in 2018 and beyond.”

Kounalakis said in conclusion, “I am so humbled and encouraged to be standing alongside the hundreds of women running for office in 2018. Let’s get to work!”