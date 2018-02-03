The US is Coming Closer to Greece on Investments, Papadimitriou Says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The United States will be the honored country at this year’s Thessaloniki International Fair, a landmark fair as it will offer Greek and US enterprises an opportunity to improve their levels of cooperation and at the same time “send a strong message for the country, northern Greece and neighboring countries, that the US is fundamentally and directly interested in the wider region, supporting it using Greece as a basic pillar of stability,” Greek Economy and Development Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou said.

Addressing the annual meeting of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce late on Thursday, Papadimitriou added that “with the exploitation of the country’s comparative advantages and its growth course through projects such as the TAP pipeline and the Alexandroupolis port, the United States comes closer to Greece investment-wise.”

He said that 2018 could emerge as a year of Greek-American relations to attract investments, adding that the American-Hellenic Chamber was playing a remarkable role in improving business relations between the two countries and expressed his confidence that the Chamber can contribute to attracting US investment interest in sectors such as shipping, banks, energy, tourism and pharmaceuticals.

“After eight years of crisis and for the first time since 2014, the country’s GDP recorded growth and we achieved primary surpluses exceeding the goal set by the memorandum,” Simos Anastasopoulos, president of the Chamber said in his address, adding that along with a good and swift conclusion of the third review and a successful return to capital markets, we see clear signs of restored confidence, reflected in a rapid decline in state bond yields and the creation of an optimistic climate. He added that creating a positive climate for investments and entrepreneurship was a necessary condition for sustainable growth, adding that the country needed to remain on a road of fiscal discipline and continue its reform program.