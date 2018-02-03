Saint-Gilles in Greater Brussels Area Celebrates Greek Cultural Week Feb. 5-10

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRUSSELS (ANA/Ch. Vasilaki) – The Saint-Gilles municipality of the greater Brussels area will hold art shows, film screenings and performances as part of a “Greek Cultural Week” running from February 5 to 10.

The week is an initiative of Carlo Luyckx, responsible for cultural and European affairs at the municipality, and belongs to a programme of cultural exchanges. The event is under the aegis of Greece’s ambassador to Belgium, Eleftheria Galathianaki.

Saint-Gilles is a modern and multicultural area south of the centre of Brussels, with a thriving Greek community.

Events include shows by painters Yiannis Adamakis and Christos Kechagioglou, the screening of “A touch of spice” (“Politiki Kouzina” in Greek), a classical music recital by Petros Bouras and traditional Greek dances by the Hellenic Centre of Brussels.