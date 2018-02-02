Greek Court Refuses to Extradite Turkish Man, Citing Risks

By Associated Press February 2, 2018

FILE- In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 file photo Turks escorted by anti-terror police arrive at a court in Athens. A Greek court has rejected on Friday , Feb. 2, 2018 , a Turkish extradition request for the first of nine suspected left-wing militants from Turkey arrested in Greece in last November ahead of a two-day visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has rejected an extradition request for the first of nine suspected left-wing militants from Turkey who were arrested ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s November visit to Greece.

The court ruled Friday that Mehmet Dogan, a 60-year-old Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin, was at risk of torture or other inhumane treatment if he were returned to Turkey. The court says France already has granted Dogan refugee status.

The nine suspects were arrested for alleged links to the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, which Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union have deemed a terrorist organization.

They were charged with terrorism-related offenses, forgery, arms and explosives possession and resisting arrest. All denied the charges.

The court will hear the extradition case for another suspect on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *