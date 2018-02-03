Greek Banks Expect Return of 15B Euros in Deposits This Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With capital controls in place for 2 ½ years showing signs of easing, deposits are returning to Greek banks even though the state is raiding accounts of debtors and the wealthy prefer putting their fortunes in secret foreign bank accounts.

Bank customers still face limits on cash withdrawals and transfers outside the country but with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition having agreed to more harsh austerity measures it vowed from reject before surrendering to international creditors, there are signs people are willing to put their money back in the banks.

The country’s four largest banks – Bank of Piraeus, National Bank of Greece, Eurobank and Alpha Bank – said as much as 15 billion euros ($18.73 billion) could be redeposited by the end of the year and have said it should be at least 7 billion euros ($8.74 billion) Kathimerini reported.

That money has been stashed in everything from mattresses to safe deposit boxes with people in 2015 fearing the government would confiscate the money as Cyprus did in 2013 when banks there were allowed to seize 47.5 percent of deposits over 100,000 euros ($124,860) to keep them from collapsing over bad management decisions.

Greek banks even expect some of the new deposits to come from foreign banks Greeks were using to hide their money from the government and to avoid paying taxes and with the government hoping another record tourism season will see the economy return to growth.

At the end of 2017 private sector deposits amounted to 126.35 billion euros ($157.76 billion) but the banks are still limiting lending, saddled with 75.2 billion euros ($93.9 billion) in bad loans.

The country’s creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) want the numbers cut to 40.2 billion euros ($50.2 billion) by the end of 2019, which even at that rate means Greece would still have the worst record in the European Union.

Banks have also been using outside collection agencies, which the Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition vowed to bar, to hound people who can’t pay at the same time the former New Democracy and the then-PASOK Socialists aren’t paying 250 million euros ($298.28 million) and gave immunity to bank officers who gave them the money.

The lenders are proposing 70-90 percent write-offs for borrowers with debts from consumer loans, credit cards or small business loans without collateral, Kathimerini reported.

Deposits showed a 2.5 billion euro ($3.12 billion) spike in December, 2017 on the back of people putting money in the back after lower-income pensioners and jobless youth got holiday handouts authorized by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who critics said was trying to curry favor after surrendering to the lenders and administering more brutal measures he vowed to repeal.

Still, the overall figure for the month was down 800 million euros ($998.94 million) and banks are hoping the trend is turning around this year after they saw more than 40 billion euros ($49.95 billion) withdrawn just from 2014-15 before SYRIZA took office and the economy remaining weak although Tsipras said he’s brought a coming recovery.