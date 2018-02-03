Greek Police Ready Massive Security for Macedonia Protest Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – With organizers hoping to draw a million people, Greek police are preparing an all-out security operation for a Feb. 4 rally in the Greek capital by protesters furious the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is ready to give away the name Macedonia in a new composite for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

A Jan. 21 demonstration in Greece’s second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki, which FYROM claims along with the real Macedonia, an ancient Greek province which abuts that neighboring Balkan country, drew from 90,000 to 500,000 people, depending on whose estimate was believed.

The anti-nationalist SYRIZA has elements which don’t want borders between countries and police were said to be anxious that the protest could draw anti-protesters who oppose the demonstration as well as the usual mix of anarchists who seize on them to toss Molotov Cocktails at riot police trying to protect the Parliament.

The ultra-extreme rights of the Golden Dawn party, whose 16 lawmakers and dozens of members are in the third year of a trial of running a criminal gang and fiercely oppose the name giveaway could be in the mix, creating the potential for a flash point of trouble.

The Church of Greece, which also opposes giving away the name but didn’t take part in the Thessaloniki protests, is supporting the Athens rally that is due to begin at 2 p.m. in central Syntagma Square while anarchists are planning to gather at the entrance of the University of Athens a few blocks away.

Police said they will try to keep the two rallies apart and officers will deployed close to several occupied squats in central Athens to prevent what happened in Thessaloniki when an old classical building housing squatters was burned down during the protests.

Police also will have the job of escorting dozens of buses bringing in protesters from other parts of the country for the main rally that will occur at the same time the soccer teams Olympiacos and AEK are playing in the neighborhood of Neo Faliro, requiring a big police presence to keep hooligans apart in a culture of sports violence.

At the same time, two rallies have been planned at the same time for the anniversary of the Imia crisis which brought Greece and Turkey close to war in 1996 and cost three Hellenic Navy servicemen their lives when their helicopter crashed under dubious circumstances.