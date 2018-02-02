Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Friday edition of Athens dailies at a glance
DIΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ: Skopje-Nimetz MEGA audacity
ΕTHΝΟS: Unemployment benefit to non paid workers
ΕLEFTHEROS TYPOS: Bombs from Dimitrov, Nimetz
ESTIA: Forget the 12 miles. This is the fifth secret term
AVGHI: Yes. No.
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: Their target is the domestic enemy
KATHIMERINI: The identity is a new obstacle
RIZOSPASTIS: The next day plan is the capital’s stamp
ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Adding fuel to the fire
KONTRA NEWS: The Turks are threatening to break out legs
NAFTEMPORIKI: Double problem for the market