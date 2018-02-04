Nikos Kavadias: Life at Sea and Poems Set to Music By Eleni Sakellis February 4, 2018 The statue of the poet Nikos Kavadias in Argostoli, Kefalonia, Greece. Photo by Saintfevrier, via Wikimedia Commons To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News RI State Greek-American Sen. Raptakis’ on FYROM NameThe National Herald Educator of the Year Demosthenes Triantafillou (Video)The Archdiocese Alleges Payroll Discrepancies Attributed to Jerry Dimitriou Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *