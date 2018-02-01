Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Single and Unified Agreement on the FYROM Name Issue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PYRGOS, ILIA – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a single and unified agreement on the FYROM name issue, and accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of preparing a backdown down from the Bucharest agreement between Greece and her northern neighbour.

The solution to the name issue “must be single and indivisible,” Mitsotakis said, otherwise it must be rejected. “We will not become complicit in an arrangement that harms the Greek country and Greek psyche,” he noted.

“The prime minister, instead of improving the acquis of Bucharest and moving national objectives further, is prepared to back down. He has left out the issue of irredentism, from the start,” the main opposition leader said, accusing the premier of being “prepared to accept a piecemeal resolution of differences (between the two countries) in exchange for some reassurances that could easily change later on.”

Ομιλία στον Πύργο Ηλείας 🔴 Ζωντανά η ομιλία μου στον Πύργο Ηλείας. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, February 1, 2018