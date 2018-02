0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – TRAINOSE’s direct rail route linking the port of Piraeus with Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ and vice versa was launched on Thursday as scheduled.

The journey will take one hour and three minutes, with trains running every hour. The fare has not changed and passengers do not need to change trains in Athens.

More information is available on the website www.trainose.gr or by calling the phone line 14511.