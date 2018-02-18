Kalohori Lagoon and Wildlife “In Focus” at Photo Exhibition for World Wetlands Day

By ANA February 18, 2018

Photo by DIMITRIS VOUDOURAGKAKIS/Courtesy «Kalohori in Focus».

THESSALONIKI – In an initiative to mark World Wetlands Day, a group of photographers from Thessaloniki have trained their lenses on the Kalohori wetland and collected the results in a group photo exhibition entitled “Kalohori in Focus”.

The exhibition was organised by members of the photo club “Out of Focus” with photos that depict the lagoon, the coastline and the wildlife they encountered during their numerous excursions in the area.

Photographers Yiota Varsami, Dimos Voudouragakis, Dimitris Despinoudis, Paris Kabakis, Fotis Karakasis, Kostas Kitsos, Thanos Kokkinis, Argyro Koukou, Katerina Levenioti, Dimitris Pagiantzas, Katie Papanaoum, Tassos Papas, Chrysa Prousali, Eleni Soultanidou, Sophia Stavrou, Giorgos Stoidis and Tassos Triantafyllou participate in the exhibition.

Photo by DIMITRIS VOUDOURAGKAKIS/Courtesy «Kalohori in Focus».

The photo exhbition will run until February 12. Visiting hours are 09:00 to 16:00 daily and 11:00 to 14:00 on weekends.

Photo by TASOS PAPAS/Courtesy «Kalohori in Focus»
Photo by KATERINA LEVENIOTI /Courtesy «Kalohori in Focus»
Photo by THANOS KOKKINIS/Courtesy «Kalohori in Focus»
Photo by DIMITRIS DESPINOUDIS/Courtesy «Kalohori in Focus»

 

