Chinese Bank, World’s Biggest, Nears Greek Operation

ATHENS – The world’s biggest lender, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), is expected to receive a license to operate in Greece, where major Chinese companies have a big stake and are seeking to take over state enterprises and create major projects.

Prime Minister and Radical Left leader Alexis Tsipras, who went to China to woo investors, is keen to bring in Chinese companies after vowing to keep them and all foreign businesses out before reneging on anti-privatization vows.

The major Chinese company Cosco runs the port of Piraeus and the development company Fosum is a partner in the planned $8 billion development of the old Hellenikon International Airport site on Athens’ coast along the sea, which has been delayed for years but seems set to finally get underway despite fierce resistance within SYRIZA.

Negotiations are nearly done, Kathimerini said. China was the honored country at last year’s Thessaloniki International Trade Fair and dozens of Chinese companies took part in the major exhibit.

ICBC representatives have already held talks with officials at the Economy and Development Ministry, as well as taking the necessary steps with the Bank of Greece so that the bank can apply for a license as soon as possible, unnamed sources told the paper, with the business newspaper Naftemporiki making a similar report.

The focus of ICBC’s interest will be investments in banking, industry and infrastructure, its areas of expertise, while it is also said to be interested in funding large investment projects and not just those of Chinese companies.

Greek banks are struggling with a mountain of bad loans with customers unable to pay mortgages, credit cards and loans after being buried by harsh austerity measures for nearly eight years, and business loans are scarce despite the availability of properties on the cheap.

ICBC is already active in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Great Britain, and while it could use its European passport to enter Greece reportedly would first work through a branch or a subsidiary before a network opens.

ICBC was ranked the world’s biggest bank for the fourth year in a row in 2017 by Forbes, with assets of $3.5 trillion and sales of $151.4 billion. It has a presence in 42 countries and employs a total of 462,000 people, and is listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges.

China has invested more than 7 billion euros ($8.71 billion) in Greece already in infrastructure, shipping, energy and real estate and plans to do more as part of a strategy to also use Piraeus as a destination for a new Silk Road into the European Union, including improving the woeful rail network there.