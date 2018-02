0 SHARES Share Tweet

LESVOS – A dead body was found on Thursday in the port of Mytilene, Lesvos island. According to sources, the body belongs to an approximately 30-year-old man, probably a foreign national. The death occurred approximately 10 days ago.

Police said that there has been no report of a missing person. The body was transferred to Mytilene hospital, to be examined by the island’s coroner.