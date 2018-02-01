FYROM Government to Rename Country’s Motorway and Airport Soon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SKOPJE (ANA/ N. Frangopoulos) – The government will soon proceed with the renaming of Skopje airport and the E-95 motorway running through the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), as announced by FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Davos, government spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski said.

In a statement to the press on Wednesday, he underlined that it is the government that must take the decision and it soon will do so.

Asked about the government’s expectations following the visit of UN mediator Matthew Nimetz to Skopje, he reiterated that this is the right moment to reach a solution on the name issue, adding that there is political will and that relations between the two countries have never before been so good.

The details will be announced, he said, after FYROM’s government officials meet with Nimetz.