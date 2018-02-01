Athens Newspapers Headlines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The Thursday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

ΕTHΝΟS: Provocations in the Aegean

ΕLEFTHEROS TYPOS: 5 changes for illegal documents

ΕSΤΙΑ: Democracy decay

AVGHI: Clean exit with our own programme

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: Rally for all uses

KATHIMERINI: Survival with tranches

RIZOSPASTIS: Mass rally in Thessaloniki on Saturday, February 3

ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: Reforms and supervision until 2028

ΤΟ PΟΝΤΙΚΙ: Strong agreement only with wide majority

NAFTEMPORIKI: The value of real estate an obstacle to stress tests