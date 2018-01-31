EU Appoints Paraskevi Michou Sec’y General of Migration and Home Affairs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRUSSELS (ANA/C. Vassilaki) – European Commission on Wednesday announced the appointment of Greek citizen Paraskevi Michou as secretary general of the EU’s Migration and Home Affairs department.

According to the EU, Michou will be the first woman to serve in this position, which she assumes on March 1.

Paraskevi Michou was hired at the European Commission in 1995 and worked in several departments. Among others, she has served as acting director-general at the Justice and Consumers Directorate-General, while currently she is deputy secretary-general for Policies, Information and Services.

Under her new capacity, Michou will work closely with European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Commissioner for Security Union Julian King, and under the supervision of Commission VP Frans Timmermans, who is responsible for better regulation, interinstitutional reations, the rule of law and the Charter of Fundamental Rights.