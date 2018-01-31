Super Blue Blood Moon Underway (Pics & Vid)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A rare Super Blue Blood Moon combining a total lunar eclipse with a supermoon and full moon – what NASA calls a lunar trifecta – is underway and will have a total duration of 3.5 hours. The last time this phenomenon occurred was in 1982. This is the second-closest that the moon will come to Earth in 2018, after the supermoon on January 1. The phenomenon is being transmitted live by NASA and will reach its peak at 15:30 Athens time.

The eclipse will be mainly visible in central and eastern Asia, Indonesia and Australia while the moon will be below the horizon in Athens while it lasts, rising just before 18:00.

This is also the second full moon in January, which means that there will be no full moon in February, something that last occurred in 1999.

Super Blue Blood Moon SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON – We're back with another live look from NASA at the rare "lunar trifecta"! MORE: http://bit.ly/2Gzr7MU Posted by WSVN-TV on Wednesday, January 31, 2018