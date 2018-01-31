Super Blue Blood Moon Underway (Pics & Vid)

By ANA January 31, 2018

(Photo by TNH/Eleni Sakellis

A rare Super Blue Blood Moon combining a total lunar eclipse with a supermoon and full moon – what NASA calls a lunar trifecta – is underway and will have a total duration of 3.5 hours. The last time this phenomenon occurred was in 1982. This is the second-closest that the moon will come to Earth in 2018, after the supermoon on January 1. The phenomenon is being transmitted live by NASA and will reach its peak at 15:30 Athens time.

The eclipse will be mainly visible in central and eastern Asia, Indonesia and Australia while the moon will be below the horizon in Athens while it lasts, rising just before 18:00.

This is also the second full moon in January, which means that there will be no full moon in February, something that last occurred in 1999.

Super Blue Blood Moon

SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON – We're back with another live look from NASA at the rare "lunar trifecta"! MORE: http://bit.ly/2Gzr7MU

Posted by WSVN-TV on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

An airplane passes the full moon on its final approach before landing in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The Statue of Liberty is backdropped by a supermoon, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York. The supermoon, which is the final of three consecutive supermoons, also experience lunar eclipse as it set over the horizon, but only a partial eclipse was visible in the East Coast. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A plane passes by as the moon sets over trees during a phenomena that combined a supermoon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Only a partial eclipse was visible on the East Coast.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The moon turns a reddish hue as it passes through the earth’s shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show. It’s the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

