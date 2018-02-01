Demetriou: Archdiocese Paid $17 Mil. to Pederasty Victims by Priests

BOSTON, MA – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America paid $17 million to the victims of pedophile priests, ousted Executive Director Jerry Dimitriou wrote in his January 24 letter to the Archbishop Geron Demetrios of America. Dimitriou was Archbishop Demetrios’ closest confidant and ally for the last 17 years.
Dimitriou specifically wrote: “Did we not work together to settle multimillion dollar lawsuits against those clergy who had abused children and women that they were sworn to serve under Christ? Did we not work together to pay over $17 million in legal bills and settlements to take care of the burden they made for our Archdiocese? Did we not work together, with many dedicated lawyers and professionals, to create new misconduct policies and ensure their enforcement to protect both the faithful and clergy from these same types of situations?”
In his interview with The National Herald on September 24, 2009, on the occasion of
the completion of ten years of Archbishopric ministry in America, said the following:
TNH: How much money has the Archdiocese paid thus far for these sexual misconduct cases?
AD: Fifteen million from the year 2000 until today; with the addition of the $150,000 per month that we pay now until June 2010; it will be about $16 million.I have to note here that they were not paid from the Archdiocesan budget; a big portion came from donations. There were people who called and said, “look you have this problem. It is not fair to struggle to try to pay from the budget of the Archdiocese all those amounts.” So, the donations covered a big portion of that.
We also had the great blessing to have a big number of legal professionals headed by our General Legal Advisor Emmanuel Demos, who worked day and night without any compensation.
TNH: Let’s talk about the $15 million, which will become $16 million for the sexual misconduct of the clergy. Who are the donors? How much have they given? How much did the Archdiocese pay from its budget?
AD: There are people who insisted and insist on remaining anonymous and I respect that. I have asked you many times to tell me your sources and you have always refused because you consider confidentiality your journalistic privilege, and I also consider it my duty not to reveal their names. The only thing I can say is that the offer of these donations is a very positive element that shows where this Church stands regarding things that occurred in the past.
TNH: Some of the misconduct cases occurred during your Archbishopric ministry.
AD: A small portion of them.
TNH: What is going on with the issue of pederasty and such behavior by the priests? How much does it concern your Eminence?
AD: It concerns me. We have very strict regulations, which we apply. Many times there is strong opposition by some who say don’t you have compassion [for the priests]? But I reply that for these issues, compassion does not apply.
TNH: Then why didn’t you defrock Fr. [Nick] Katinas from the beginning?
AD: Look, the process has many details. It would be an injustice to the truth if I begin to tell this story. The process which we followed was worthy of praise. It was a process which covered all the issues without compromises. I have no doubts about the way it was done. Some things could have been done a little this or the other way, these things happen. When the documents were complete and clear, the decision was clear.”
9 Comments
Finally they admit it! This is the source of everything!
Check out your parish at Property Shark to see how many times it was remortgaged to fund your priest’s resort villas, hatched at Seminary Comedy Club. Priests make a hundred thousand, Protopresbyters 150, archdiocese department directors 200, Sextons 50. And they get “faith based” government grants for child, alcohol, drug and elder programs. Yet they still beg you to remortgage your home to fund them? When Frank Marangos stepped down from comms to run cathedral, he demanded Stepahnopoulos rectory because of the pay cut. As Paul made tents, clergy need day jobs not yiayialand. I’ve been a fly on the wall when priests get together and drunk often enough to know how little they believe. They view it all as an act, learning to tell each yiayia what she wants to hear even if they contradict themselves. After years avoiding slices from dueling finger wagging yiayias they dissociate into abuse.
I can’t for the life of me understand why Priests don’t go through heavy psychological vetting. Cops, firemen, military personal and many other types of civil personnel have to. How hard would it be to do an interview and psychological review before bringing these people into such a high-level of authority? How do we not know that we aren’t elevating sociopath, perverts, egomaniacs, unchecked priests, socially off, etc. It’s not just physical abuse I’m talking about either. Many priests regularly commit emotional or spiritual abuse on the faithful, bad talk people or the Patriarch, etc.
its called “Gas lighting”
More sexual misconduct cases to come.
Where is the hot tub priest; reassigned. Where is the Brooklyn priest? The GOA had a no tolerance policy in place for sexual misconduct. Has this changed with this new administration? Isn’t sexual misconduct important enough for them to address and stop? Who is now handling these issues? Answer that and see how the clergy brotherhood supersedes sexual misconduct.
The priests that abuse women and children need to not only be defrocked, they need to be castrated! The fact the Archdiocese allowed them to continue and move them around is shameful but this is in the past. There are a lot of good priests out there and they need our support. Even those who allegedly “don’t believe” and say what you want to hear are still doing there job. When you go to school the teacher may not actually agree with the subject but still teaches it to the class. I don’t agree with this when it has to do with priests but nonetheless when you go to church go for the message! Not the messenger.
@jeffdiner – “Go for the message! Not the messenger.” I agree 100%… The focus should be on Jesus Christ. If we as Orthodox Christians are not in alignment with Christ and His teachings, we will not be in alignment with other human beings and nature. And being out of alignment is why the Greek Orthodox church is in the predicament it is in. Our spiritual guides ( bishops-clergy) as well as the laity (us) are not in proper alignment with Christ and His teachings.
The whole GOA is a corrupt boys club. Many Priests are black listed because they don’t fit in. Priests families are abused by Bishops and Parishioners alike. There are good priests and their families marginalized while the upper echelon keeps devouring our church. What a shame. I know priests that can’t get a parish because they won’t cowtow to their corrupt bishops. The Patriarch must act! Recall all the Metropolitans and the Archbishop. Start from scratch I can’t imagine it could be any worse. Get back to the core of our faith; Christ and the Divine Liturgy, where we can all partake of the salvific, healing and life giving Body and Blood of the Lord. May God have mercy on us all.
Teachers are worse. Lulurgas buttboys dominate outer borough councils and radio. Childless Greek aunts fondle toddler geniatals like Patai’s Arabs. Abused yiayias don’t learn English, driving or computers. Children who see abuse at home, even when they are untouched, are drawn to abuse, gangs, drugs and terror. It’s in the culture.