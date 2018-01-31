Khan’s “Xenos” Premiers Globally on Feb 21 at Onassis Cultural Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Akram Khan will give the the world premiere of his long-awaited new performance, “Xenos”, on February 21 at the Onassis Cultural Centre.

The performances will last until February 27. The famous choreographer and dancer will dance solo on the stage accompanied by five musicians. He will take us on a journey into his enticing world: kathak, contemporary dance, rousing rhythms and world musical traditions.

Khan chose the Greek word “Xenos” (“stranger”) for his new work, drawing material from the events of the 20th century and highlighting the experiences of colonial troops in the First World War.

His dance style combines classical and contemporary. “Xenos” lies between East and West, past and present, mythology and technology, where mankind is still in question and confusion. Akram Khan has collaborated on this work with theatre dramatist Ruth Little and renowned Canadian playwright Jordan Tannehill.

Khan has been honored with the Laurence Olivier Award, tge Bessie Award, and the Distinguished Artist Award, among others.