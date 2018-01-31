New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA Falls to 10%

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – The major opposition New Democracy’s lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, which had been as high as almost 17 percent, has slipped to 10 percent after the Premier’s holiday handouts to pensioners and jobless youth.

The poll was conducted by the firm Pulse and presented by the Athens-based channel Action 24 and gave New Democracy an edge of 29-19 percent. That came days after a Public Issue survey gave the Conservatives a lead of 15.5 percent, 37-21.5 percent and as Tsipras is pushing for Greece to give away the name Macedonia, that of an ancient Greek province, to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in a new composite.

Curiously, that is opposed by 68 percent of Greeks and there was no reason why Tsipras has picked up steam although he said the country is coming to an economic recovery, at the same he said it can’t repay 326 billion euros ($405.42 billion) in three international bailouts needed after runaway spending for generations.

The new center-left conglomeration Movement for Change, led by the former PASOK Socialists who dissolved after falling out of favor for backing austerity measures opposed to its platform, stayed at third with 8 percent.

The group brought in the former To Potami which said it wouldn’t take part in being taken over but did after falling below the 3 percent threshold needed to get back into Parliament in the next elections, scheduled for 2019.

In fourth was the ultra-extreme super-nationalist Golden Dawn party accused of having neo-Nazi ideologies with 7.5 percent even though all its 16 lawmakers and dozens of members are in the third year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang with one accused of the murder of an anti-Fascist hip-hop artist.

The KKE Communist party was fifth at 5 percent, the only other party above the 3 percent benchmark, bad news for Tsipras’ coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who reneged on promises to get into power.

Also out is the Union of Centrists, which has seven lawmakers after getting into Parliament for the first time in the last elections in 2015 before fading into near-oblivion and staying nearly silent during Greece’s nearly eight-year-long economic crisis.

The percentage of undecided voters is given at 8 percent; 4 percent for “don’t know/won’t answer” and with 10 percent of respondents saying they would either cast a blank vote or abstain.

In extrapolating the figure by calculating only potentially valid votes, New Democracy has a 32-21 percent lead, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The survey showed 59 percent oppose the Macedonia giveaway, sliding since a most recent previous poll.

With the bailouts expiring in August, Tsipras hopes Greece can return to the markets although the tax hikes, new taxes, taxes on low-and-moderate income families will go on and he’s seeking debt relief.