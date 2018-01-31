Only Venezuela Worse Off Than Greece in Wealth Loss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Crisis-stricken and riotous Venezuela – a government Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras likes – is the only country that has seen its economy fall more drastically from 2007-17 than Greece, still battling its own financial woes.

The annual report for last year by the South Africa-based research company New World Wealth said Venezuela saw its wealth in US dollars shrink 48 percent in the 10-year period from 2007 due to “escalating economic turmoil driven by the collapse of oil process and runaway inflation.”

Greece comes second with a loss of 37 percent, with its fellow crisis-hit southern European nations Italy, Spain and Portugal at third, fourth and sixth place respectively, with 19, 19 and 13 percent, Kathimerini said in a review.

Greece is relying on three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($405.42 billion) to keep its economy going after it was brought to near-ruin by decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage continued by Tsipras, who said he would stop it.

Despite being oil-rich, Venezuela’ people are near-destitute under the rule of President Nicolas Maduro, who has taken dictatorial control of the country and whose Leftist philosophies mirror those of Tsipras in some cases.

It was once one of Latin America’s wealthiest countries but people there make as little as $7 a month and line up for basic necessities while its debt has grown and mismanagement and corruption run wild.

The report found that the world has accumulated $215 trillion in private wealth, most of it in the hands of about one percent of the ultra-rich, including 15.2 million millionaires, 548,000 multi-millionaires and 2,252 billionaires.

Vietnam had the best performance, coming in first place of wealth accumulation with an increase of 210 percent in the 2007-2017 period, followed by China (198 percent), Mauritius (195 percent) and Ethiopia (190 percent), infamous for famines.