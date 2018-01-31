German Think Tank Sees Greek Debt Haircut Coming

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – while claiming economic recovery – is still pushing for a debt break from international creditors, a leading German think tank said Greece could get an even better deal – a “haircut” on the 326 billion euros ($405.42 billion) it owes.

That has come from the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) that up up three bailouts that Tsipras said can’t be repaid.

But Germany, the biggest contributor and harshest taskmaster, which insisted on and got harsh austerity measures in return, has opposed debt relief, including a longer time for Greece to repay beyond 40 years and lower interest rates, and ruled out a debt cut.

The so-called “haircut” means Greece would be forgiven for as much as one-third of what it owes but that would mean taxpayers in the other 18 Eurozone countries using the euro – including Germany – would have to pick up the cost for generations of wild Greek overspending and runaway patronage and criticism it would create more.

But the head of the influential DIW Berlin Institute, Marcel Fratzscher, says he sees an outright debt cut for Greece is coming but that Chancellor Angela Merkel and and EU and Eurozone officials would euphemistically call “restructuring” to prevent political fallout.

His statements were carried in the jungundnaiv.de site, which caters to teenagers and young people on the German-language internet, and often broaches political issues with a lighter, alternative style, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“Often times (bailout) conditions were applied that significantly harmed people …Mistakes were made on this point,” he admitted, while adding:

“…on the other hand, many correct things were done … it was absolutely correct that loans were extended under the condition that reforms were implemented …considering that if the economy recovers then people will find work,” Fratzscher said, pointing to a significant improvement in previously creaky tax-collection mechanisms in Greece, among others.