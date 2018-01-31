Cyprus’ Center-Right DIKO Won’t Endorse Either Anastasiades, Malas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NICOSIA – Neither Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades nor his challenger Stavros Malas will have the backing of the major center-right DIKO party as the square off in the Feb. 4 runoff elections in a rematch their 2013 showdown.

The executive bureau of DIKO said both were too soft in their stances and willing to make too many concessions to get a reunification deal with Turkish-Cypriots, even Anastasiades walked away from negotiations in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after Turkey refused to remove an army from the northern third it has unlawfully occupied since a 1974 invasion and as it wanted the right to militarily intervene.

But while the talks with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci were kept secret from both sides of the island, reports indicated Anastasiades was willing to let a Turk be President every other island and hadn’t pushed hard for the return of property stolen during the invasion, which saw Cypriots flee into an area that wasn’t occupied when the invasion finally broke off and borders were set.

Nicholas Papadopoulos, DIKO’s candidate in the election’s Jan. 28 first round advocated a tougher line in the peace talks and the party said Anastasiades and Malas would concede too much to the Turkish side.

The bureau said backing either runoff contender would diminish DIKO’s credibility and be “disrespectful” to voters who cast ballots Papadopoulos who received more than one-quarter of the vote and is the son of a former President who was a hardliner and rejected a 2004 plan backed by the United Nations that Turkish-Cypriots supported in a referendum that was defeated by Cypriots.

Anastasiades and Malas — who garnered 35.5 and 30.2 of the vote respectively — hoped to secure DIKO’s support, as well as win over voters from a coalition of smaller parties that backed Papadopoulos’ candidacy.

Malas, who’s running as an independent but is supported by the Communist AKEL party, said he would resume the talks where they left off .

Anastasiades has pledged to work on restarting the negotiations, but said he knows “the limits” of what Greek Cypriots would accept without telling them what they were.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)