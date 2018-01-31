SYRIZA, UN Press Macedonia Name Giveaway, Church Backs Protest Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – While United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz, in a visit to Athens, pushed the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) use the name Macedonia, in Slavic, in a new composite, the Church of Greece got behind a Feb. 4 protest rally.

In a turnaround after he said he wouldn’t go along with demonstrations, Archbishop Ieronymos said the Church will join in the rally where organizers hoped to draw a million people against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ plan to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia – that of an abutting ancient Greek province – and to lift a Greek veto on its Balkan neighbor’s hopes of joining NATO and the European Union.

It was a setback for Tsipras who got only a concession from FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev to remove the name Alexander the Great from that country’s international airport and major road but not to change its Constitution which claims Greek lands and heritage, including Macedonia and the second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki.

A protest in Thessaloniki on Jan. 21 drew 90,000-500,000 people depending on which estimates were to be believed.

The Feb. 4 rally will be in Syntagma Square in the heart of Athens across from the Parliament, the site of thousands of protests against austerity measures since 2010.

The Church was also opposed to giving away the name Macedonia – as is Tsipras’ own Defense Minister, Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are his junior coalition partner.



But Ieronymos initially said that wouldn’t include protesting the giveaway but after Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ office said Church opposition aligned it with the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party which also rejects it, that has changed.

Bishop Dorotheos of Syros, Vice-President of the Holy Synod, is to join rally organizers on a stage along with the Bishops of Drama and Chios, it was announced as Ieronymos bent to pressure from clerics and the public to show the Church’s stance.

Nimetz, an American lawyer, met with officials in Athens before heading for the FYROM capital of Skopje to conduct talks there. He has failed for two decades to find a solution to a dilemma created when a Greek government under New Democracy in 1992 allowed the breakaway Republic forming after the collapse of Yugoslavia to use the word Macedonia in an acronym until a permanent solution could be agreed.

THE RUSSIAN SHADOW

But successive FYROM governments kept provoking Greece and claiming Greek lands, heritage and culture and put out maps showing Greek territory belonged in their country, infuriating Greek nationalists and leading to a veto on FYROM’s NATO and EU hopes.

Zaev wants to change that and the United States is keen to bring that country into the defense alliance as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans and has squeezed Greece to relent.

That is acceptable to Tsipras and his anti-nationalist party although the Premier wants FYROM to change its Constitution and renounce claims on Greece, which nationalists there oppose as 140 of the world’s 195 countries already call it Macedonia, as do news agencies and headline writers.

Nimetz said it makes no sense to wait much longer to resolve the disagreement on what FYROM can officially call itself — an issue befuddling to most outsiders that is a result of the nationalist and historic currents that shaped Balkan history.

“We’ve been discussing these things for 25 years, everyone knows what the issues are,” he said. “I think there is a momentum here and we should seize the momentum,” he told journalists after a meeting with Kotzias.

“There’s a time for decision-making and I think we’re there,” Nimetz said. “So I think, in my view, we’re talking about weeks of discussion to see where we are.”

“I think there is a will (in Athens), and I believe also in Skopje, to try to reach a settlement,” Nimetz said.

Greece favors a compound name that will somehow qualify the word Macedonia, such as Upper, Northern or New, and in Slavic, such as Makedonija, which Kammenos said he could accept even though it would be translated into Macedonia.

“I know the (Greek) government is very sincere and energized to reach a solution to the problem,” Nimetz added, saying that he believed there was also the will for a settlement in FYROM to go along although no significant concessions have been offered from there.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters ahead of the visit by Nimetz, who said that, “I myself don’t think it’s realistic to expect The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia not to have Macedonia in some form in its name,” that a solution could be had.

Haq defended Nimetz as a proven “impartial mediator” despite two decades of failure and the envoy’s insistence that Greece give up the word Macedonia.

That was in response to a questioner who asked about Tsipras’ inability to achieve consensus with the opposition on the negotiations and reports that Nimetz used the term “Macedonian citizen” in a TV interview.

“We’ll see what results he can achieve over this round,” Haq added. “There are grounds for cautious optimism based on the willingness by the parties to work with each other, and let’s see where we go with that.”

In an interview with state television Kotzias reiterated that Athens is seeking a composite solution to the name dispute with an important clarification. “What matters is that the word used in a composite name is not in English, but in Slavic,” he said.

He said Greece wants changes to FYROM’s Constitution, a major obstacle as Zaev is said not to have enough support from the opposition to do that. Kotzias earlier was reported to have pressured Zaev to also renege on a promise to hold a referendum.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)