Estia Zafeiraki’s Remains Returning to Crete

NEW YORK – The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday, Jan. 29, has given permission for the transportation of Estia Zafeiraki’s body back to Crete. The funeral home, International Funeral Service of New York, based in Brooklyn received the body, as confirmed by funeral director Pat Marmo.

Mr. Marmo confirmed the information and pointed out that he was in contact with the family of the deceased in Crete and her relatives in New York and that her body would be repatriated in four or five days at the most.

Asked about the causes of the Greek woman’s death, Mr. Marmo pointed out that the Chief Medical Examiner’s final cause of death has not yet been determined because they expect the results of the specialized tests.

Mr. Marmo confirmed the findings of the police and noted that her death was due to natural causes.

Asked why their relatives chose International Funeral Service of New York, he explained that they have experience with “funerals for individuals from other countries and that they provide facilities, including the purchase of the coffin.”

“The families of the deceased have the ability to buy the coffin in their own homelands and this, if anything, reduces the cost of the funeral,” Mr. Marmo added.

The expenses of the transfer of the body and the funeral of Estia Zafeiraki will be covered by the donations from the GoFundMe campaign, www.gofundme.com, whose goal was $20,000. Through the donations of 178 people, it raised a total amount of $24,603.

Two percent of the amount, as Nikos Kastrinakis and Nikos Katsanevakis pointed out, will go to GoFundMe for the service and the remainder will be allocated for the funeral expenses and as a help to the grieving mother.

The organizers of the fundraiser managed to release the amount and as soon as GoFundMe receives an e-mail from Zafeiraki’s sister, it will issue a $23,886 check ($766.92 was withheld).

At the same time, they noted that they will also cover the expenses for the transfer of the deceased’s personal belongings to the homeland and that after the end of the procedure they will inform The National Herald of the full account and the names of the expatriates who participated in the fundraiser.

It is noted here that 37-year-old Estia Zafeiraki was found dead in her apartment in Long Island City, 20 days after she apparently dies of natural causes. Born in Rethymno, Crete, in 1980, she lived in New York and worked as a visual artist.

The companies that she created designs for included Alma Bank and the Association of Greek American Professional Women (AGAPW). According to her biography on coroflot.com, she graduated in the field of Communication and Graphic Design from the prestigious Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York and from the Vakalo School of Art and Design in Athens, Greece, magna cum laude.