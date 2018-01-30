Michael Psaros Honored at Three Hierarchs in Brooklyn (Vid & Pics) By Michalis Kakias January 30, 2018 Michael Psaros was honored with the Hellenic Heritage Award at Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn. Photo by Costas Bej To Read this Article Login or Subscribe Login Subscribe Related News JPMorgan Names 2 Co-Presidents Reporting to Greek-American Jamie DimonGreek America Foundation Elects New Chair of Board of DirectorsUAthens Professor Warns of Spiraling University Violence Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email *