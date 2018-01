0 SHARES Share Tweet

JAKARTA – Greek cyclist Charalampos Kastrantas won the third stage of Tour de Indonesia in East Java province on Saturday, Jan. 27, Xinhua reports.

Playing for Java Partizan Cycling, Kastrantas took four hours, 44 minutes and six seconds to complete the longest route of 200 kilometers from Probolinggo town to Banyuwangi town of the province.

Kastrantas defeated two Indonesian cyclists in sprint prior to finish.

