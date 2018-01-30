Four Pianos, Four Pianists Concert at Greek National Opera on Feb. 5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – A critically-acclaimed programme that has won over audiences in Europe will be held at the Greek National Opera on February 5, in its new premises at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC) in Athens.

Four distinguished pianists – Janis Vakarelis, Cyprien Katsaris, George-Emmanuel Lazaridis and Achilleas Wastor – will be performing familiar favorites from the classical repertoire as part of the Cosmos concert series, combining pieces written for more than one piano with orchestral classics transcribed for four pianos, inviting us to discover them anew.

“Thanks to their colorful and enthusiastic interpretation, the four pianists performed a small miracle – to make us forget all about the orchestra in a work that is orchestral par excellence,” noted the French music magazine “Diapason” in a review of their Paris concert.

The programme includes Richard Wagner’s “Tannhäuser: Overture”, Antonín Dvořák’s “Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 72”, Αntonio Vivaldi’s “La Primavera (Spring), Concerto No. 1 in E Major, Op. 8, RV 269”, Georges Bizet’s “Carmen Fantasy”, Franz Liszt’s “Rákóczy March in A Minor, S.244/15,” Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Tarantella from Suite No.2, Op.17”, Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” and Mikis Theodorakis’ “Alexis Zorbas: Ballet Suite”.