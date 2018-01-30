Turkish Navy Tries to Take Over Cyprus Waters Near Energy Drilling Sites

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Turkey has issued a NAVTEX navigational warning that its Navy will occupy a large part of the sea area off Cyprus where the legitimate government has given international companies licenses to drill for oil and gas.

Facing challenges from Turkey, which has unlawfully occupied the northern third of the island since a 1974 invasion, Cyprus in January moved ahead to set the rest of its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), trying to re-establish borders in the seas where it has licensed international companies to drill for oil and gas.

Cyprus will delineate the EEZ that Turkey has violated, including the north and western part, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said, calling on Greece to offer its “observations” as the Cypriot zones abut Greece’s EEZ, Kathimerini said in a report.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus nor laws of the sea and has demanded a share of any potentially lucrative finds of energy off the coast, reserved for military training an area within 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) of the location of an upcoming gas drill in Cyprus’ offshore block 3, the Cyprus Mail said.

It became effective on Jan. 29 and covers some 3,740 square kilometers (2,324 miles), starting from just 25 kilometers (15.53 miles) off Cape Greco and covering a large part of block 3.

At its southernmost boundary, the reserved area is reportedly just 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) from the target selected by Italy’s ENI and Korea’s Kogas for conducting an exploratory drill in early February.

The entire area reserved by Turkey comes within the Nicosia Flight Information Region (FIR), which is almost interchangeable with Cyprus’ Search and Rescue Area of Responsibility, the paper said.

In response, Cyprus issued a NAVTEX of its own, notifying mariners to disregard the Turkish navigational warning although it wasn’t said what peril that would involve if Turkey insists on its designation and backs it up with force.

Turkey then retaliated and issued a new NAVTEX it said nullified Cyprus’, which sought to nullify Turkey’s in a war or documents and words.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, facing re-election in a showdown on Feb. 4 against Communist-backed AKEL challenger Stavros Malas, whom he beat in 2013, is dealing with new Turkish provocations since walking away from unity talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana after Turkey refused to remove a standing army and wanted the right to militarily intervene.

That led to Turkey stepping up provocations, including sending its own energy research vessel into Cypriot sovereign waters.

Greece has already agreed with the EEZ request, Kathimerini said, because it is an abutting area although Turkey has also sent warships into the Aegean past Greek islands and near Cyprus, where the Greek government said Turkey has no legal standing.

Anastasiades said that, “There is no issue of setting a dividing line between Turkey and Greece, but between Cyprus and Greece.”

Questioned by reporters about possible reactions from Turkey, he said that, “We will monitor it closely and we will respond and act accordingly,” being deliberately vague and giving no explanation of what the options might be.

ENI Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi earlier said he was optimistic despite earlier international drillings that failed to show there were any substantial finds. He said ENI nonetheless thinks there is a good supply of gas and has invested 150 million euros ($179.02 million) to look for it.

Turkey had sent a warship and energy research vessel into sovereign Cypriot waters before and issued what the Cypriot government called an unlawful NAVTEX reserving the area for its own exploration in violation of international laws Ankara doesn’t recognize.

“We are ready to face Turkey`s threats and plans for illegal drilling in Cyprus` Exclusive Economic Zone, as we have done so far, in an effective and cool manner,” Deputy Government Spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said, adding that official protests would also be lodged although it hasn’t deterred Turkey yet.