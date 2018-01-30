UN Envoy in Athens for FYROM Name Talks, Kotzias Backs Slavic Name

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – United Nations Special Envoy Matthew Nimetz was in the Greek capital Jan. 30 in another attempt to broker a solution over a name feud Greece has had with the neighboring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) for 26 years.

Nimetz, an American lawyer who has failed for more than two decades to find a solution, has picked up talks again after a three-year break amid speculation the United States wants Greece to concede and let FYROM keep the word Macedonia in a new composite name and lift vetoes barring its entry into NATO and the European Union as a bulwark against Russian interests in the region.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose ruling Radical Left SYRIZA is anti-nationalist, and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias have already said they are willing to let FYROM keep the name Macedonia – the same as an abutting ancient Greek province – in a new name.

A Greek government in 1992 under New Democracy allowed the use of the word until a permanent solution could be agreed but successive FYROM governments immediately claimed Greek lands, including the real Macedonia as well as the second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, along with Alexander the Great and Greek culture and heritage.

Kotzias said he was eager to end to the feud after Tsipras and FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev met on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland where the Greek leader said he wanted a solution even without FYROM renouncing irredentist claims on Greek territories.

Kotzias was optimistic but said Greece doesn’t have to agree with everything Nimetz suggests even though all the five names the envoy has reportedly put on the table include Macedonia, along with a qualifier such as Upper, Northern, or New Macedonia, still an irritant to Greek nationalists with protests building in both countries.

But Kotzias said he didn’t want to engage in a “public war” with Nimetz over the talks that have been kept secret from the public in Greece and in FYROM where Zaev promised a referendum on any prospective solution, which the Greek foreign chief reportedly asked him to renege on as Tsipras did on an anti-austerity referendum.

“Mr. Nimetz has made some proposals that we do not necessarily agree with,” Kotzias said in an interview with state broadcaster ERT. “What matters is that the word used in a composite name is not in English, but in Slavic,” he said, without explaining how newspapers and headline writers would write it.

Kotzias appeared to be skirting objections from Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) to giving away the name Macedonia although Kammenos said he wasn’t willing to bring down the government over it by withdrawing his party from the coalition.

Kammenos though said he could go along with Makedonija, which could be translated to Macedonia anyway, and Kotzias said he, too, would accept the usage of that term in Slavic and not in English, as a compromise.

Kotzias also said FYROM has to change its Constitution and give up claims on Greek lands, which nationalists in that country said they won’t accept, nor has Zaev so far and he doesn’t have the support in Parliament to do it without the support of the opposition.

“If we do not show goodwill then Skopje will have the right to take recourse,” Kotzias said in an interview with state broadcaster ERT.

Nimetz was to also meet with George Koumoutsakos, New Democracy’s Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs for the major rival party and then will go to Skopje, FYROM’s capital, for talks there on Jan. 31.