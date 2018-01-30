Famed Composer Theodorakis Opposes Macedonia Name Giveaway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ATHENS – In a further break with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, renowned music composer and noted Leftists Mikis Theodorakis said he’s against plans by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA leader to give away the name Macedonia in a new composite for The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to end a 26-year name feud.

Theodorakis, who earlier mocked and ridiculed Tsipras for reneging on anti-austerity promises and bowing to Capitalists and international lenders who are the ideological enemies of the Left, said he supports a Feb. 4 rally planned for Syntagma Square outside the Parliament with protests again the plan to give away Macedonia’s name.

A major demonstration is planned that day for Piraeus with organizers hoping to draw a million people after a Jan. 21 protest parade in Thessaloniki, which FYROM claims as its own, drew from 90,000-500,000 people, depending on whose estimates were believed.

Theodorakis, 92, has said he wanted to attend the rally in the Greek capital but could do so only in a video message because of his age and health, said Kathimerini.

His message came in response to an invitation by the president of the rally’s organizing committee, Mihail Patsikas, to speak at the rally.

Patsikas told Kathimerini that the composer had pledged to send a video message at the very least and Theodorakis said he might even try to show up in person.

“I would give my life for this people and for my country,” Theodorakis said. “I will try to be there.”

Theodorakis expressed pride for the Thessaloniki turnout that was ridiculed by SYRIZA officials who said people shouldn’t protest government policies even though the Leftists urged even violent demonstrations against other governments before taking power in 2015 and immediately caving in to the country’s creditors.

Theodorakis was a hero to the Leftists but gave up on SYRIZA and Tsipras in December, 2016 after being outraged over the reneging on promises to defy the creditors and to help workers, pensioners and the poor who were instead hit with more brutal measures while the rich, politicians and tax cheats escaped.

Theodorakis said Tsipras didn’t have the courage to stand up to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) after seeking and accepting a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($106.53 billion) he said he would never do before surrendering.

Instead, said Theodorakis, the Premier could screw up his strength only in Cuba where Tsipras went to eulogize Fidel Castro on the dictator’s passing.

“You speak from the Plaza de la Revolucion, where Fidel spoke as a genuine and tough revolutionary … you act the part of revolutionary and when you return (to Greece), you again become what you were, a child that runs the errands of Merkel, Obama and Juncker, the ones who you pilloried in Havana,” said Theodorakis in a posting on his website, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

The musician was referring to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country put up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($348.77 billion) in three bailouts but who demanded harsh measures in return that targeted workers, pensioners and the poor, the people Tsipras vowed to protect but whom critics said he sold out to keep himself in power.

Tsiporas has lavished himself with the trappings of power while cutting pensions as low as 300 euros a month, and breaking promises to raise the minimum wage and help society’s most vulnerable.

The other references were to US President Barack Obama, who visited Athens in November, 2016, and-European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who told Tsipras to keep imposing brutal conditions on people.

Tsipras, whose popularity has fallen to 10 percent in surveys, was the only European Head of State to go to Cuba, where he praised Castro as “El Comandante.”

The Greek leader said he would bring a leftist revolution to Europe but hasn’t been able to do it even within his own party, with dissidents furious he violated SYRIZA’s alleged principles breaking away to form their own parties to run against their former leader.

But none have been as ridiculing in their assessment of him as Theodorakis, who once had lauded Tsipras.

“Comrade Alexis, I have to hand it to you, you are crafty; the craftiest bloke in Greece since 450 BC until today; because you do as you please without considering anyone. You use your personal (corporate) jet, fill it with friends and head off for Cuba, leaving the bill, 300,000 USD, left to be paid by the suckers, who get paid 300 euros a month, at best,” said Theodorakis in a stinging series of insults.