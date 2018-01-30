PM Tsipras, Israeli President Rivlin Lay the Foundation Stone of the Holocaust Museum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THESSALONIKI – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and visiting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin went to Thessaloniki on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for the building of a Holocaust Museum in the city.

“The Holocaust Memorial Museum in Thessaloni is a reminder that nothing and no one has been forgotten; neither the criminals nor their crimes. It is a battle of remembrance against oblivion,” noted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday, during his speech at the foundation ceremony for the building of the Holocaust Museum in Thessaloniki.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, currently in Greece on a three-day official visit, also attended the ceremony and noted that the Holocaust Museum is a place of remembrance.

The Museum will be built in an area with great symbolism, very near the old railway station used during the Nazi occupation to ship out the “death trains” carrying Jews to the concentration camps. Over 55,000 thousand Jews of Thessaloniki, members of a thriving community in many sectors, were exterminated in the Nazi camps.

The foundation stone ceremony will be held at 11:15. The building of the Museum will be funded by the German foreign ministry (10 mln euros) and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (10 mln euros).

Rivlin will also lay a wreath at the Holocaust Monument in Eleftherias square and afterwards he will visit the archaelogical site and the Museum in Vergina.